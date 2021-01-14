Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on BioAtla, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCAB)

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of BioAtla in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin expects that the company will earn ($1.33) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BioAtla’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.76) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.94) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BCAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BioAtla in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BioAtla in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BioAtla in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

BCAB opened at $44.83 on Wednesday. BioAtla has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $46.87.

In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $14,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Guy Levy purchased 1,388,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

