Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Canon Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canon in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.77.

Get Canon alerts:

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Canon had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

CAJ stock opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canon has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $28.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.44.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,230,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,550 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 623.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 959,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,918,000 after acquiring an additional 826,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 62,300 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 142,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 18,189 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canon in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,997,000. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.