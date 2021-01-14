Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on EastGroup Properties, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for EastGroup Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $6.08 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.07.

EGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.78.

NYSE:EGP traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.65. 205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,648. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $83.40 and a 12 month high of $153.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.97 and a 200 day moving average of $133.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.73.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total transaction of $440,560.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,902,861.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 697,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,712,000 after buying an additional 96,467 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,068,000 after purchasing an additional 36,541 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,808,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,211,000 after purchasing an additional 75,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 248,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

