Jeffrey W. Clarke Sells 100,000 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $7,659,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,103,642.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $71.23 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.46. The company has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.68.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 2,631.6% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 154.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

