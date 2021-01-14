Jill Buck Sells 27,894 Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Stock

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) EVP Jill Buck sold 27,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $87,029.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,516 shares in the company, valued at $622,489.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ZIOP stock opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $651.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.28. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $5.11.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,484,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,790,000 after buying an additional 328,363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 17.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,436,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,139 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 507.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,892,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after buying an additional 1,580,860 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 38.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 503,504 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,392,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 62,676 shares during the period. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIOPHARM Oncology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.