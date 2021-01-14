JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Shares Down 0.5%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) shares fell 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $83.17 and last traded at $83.17. 2,404 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 26,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.58.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 0.27% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

