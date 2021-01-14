JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) a €183.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €183.00 ($215.29) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €173.00 ($203.53) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €169.00 ($198.82) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €172.47 ($202.90).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €144.80 ($170.35) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €148.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €141.39. Volkswagen AG has a one year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a one year high of €185.48 ($218.21).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

