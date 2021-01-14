JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on ContextLogic (OTCMKTS:WISH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ContextLogic (OTCMKTS:WISH) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WISH. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ContextLogic has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.64.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

Shares of ContextLogic stock opened at $23.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.27. ContextLogic has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $24.75.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.