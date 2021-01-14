JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $290.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $290.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BIDU. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baidu from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Baidu from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.66.

Shares of BIDU stock traded up $21.30 on Wednesday, reaching $258.24. 317,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,598,791. The company has a market cap of $89.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Baidu has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $248.98.

Baidu announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 48.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Baidu by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Baidu during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

