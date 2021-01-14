JPMorgan Chase & Co. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $7.54 Per Share (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.54 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.23. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.65 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Independent Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.51.

JPM opened at $140.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $427.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 7,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

