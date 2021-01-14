JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.9% of Pinnacle Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,838 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,017 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,331,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,306 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,002,126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 902,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,836,000 after acquiring an additional 901,914 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,673,000. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.51.

JPM stock opened at $140.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.64.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.