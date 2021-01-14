JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 176.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,155 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JPM opened at $140.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $427.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.64. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.66.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Independent Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

