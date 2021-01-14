JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ASOMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

ASOMY traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.30. The stock had a trading volume of 630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.08. ASOS has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $73.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

