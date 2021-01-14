JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

VCISY stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.49. The company had a trading volume of 97,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,664. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.58. Vinci has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

About Vinci

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

