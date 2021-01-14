JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Acquired by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,967 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $14,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000.

JPST stock remained flat at $$50.79 on Thursday. 3,616,269 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average of $50.80.

