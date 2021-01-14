Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 620,600 shares, a growth of 86.0% from the December 15th total of 333,700 shares. Currently, 14.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Just Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Just Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $569,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in shares of Just Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $650,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Just Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,162,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Just Energy Group by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 591,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 364,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:JE opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.41. Just Energy Group has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $55.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $487.56 million during the quarter. Just Energy Group had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%.

Several analysts have issued reports on JE shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC decreased their target price on Just Energy Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Just Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.99.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

