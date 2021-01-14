JustLiquidity (JUL) Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 14th. One JustLiquidity token can now be purchased for about $30.18 or 0.00076326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. JustLiquidity has a total market capitalization of $4.78 million and approximately $347,340.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00035909 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00106432 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00058424 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00227489 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,419.50 or 0.84511168 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000589 BTC.

About JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,487 tokens. The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org. JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity.

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustLiquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

