Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.39 Million

Equities analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) to post $2.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 102.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $6.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.12 million to $7.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $37.50 million, with estimates ranging from $26.06 million to $53.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.06). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 1,794.36%. The company had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA opened at $7.50 on Thursday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $420.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.46.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,203,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,155,000 after acquiring an additional 207,266 shares during the period. Caxton Corp raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 771,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 151,501 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 451,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 112,060 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 82,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.