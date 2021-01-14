Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is primarily focused on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company’s product candidate consists of KarXT, for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, which are in clinical stage. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Karuna Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karuna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.90.

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $102.70 on Monday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $52.62 and a 52-week high of $123.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -51.09 and a beta of 2.17.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.15, for a total value of $60,996.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,746.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,596 shares of company stock worth $7,368,674 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1,336.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

