Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure (NYSE:KMF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.83

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.83 and traded as high as $6.67. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure shares last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 277,128 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 31,037 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667,955 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after buying an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,237 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares during the period.

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure (NYSE:KMF)

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

