KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KZMYY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of KAZ Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut KAZ Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.25.

KZMYY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.03. 16,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. KAZ Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $5.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average is $3.86. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.85.

KAZ Minerals Company Profile

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

