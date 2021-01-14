Keep4r (KP4R) Price Down 15.8% This Week

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded up 12% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 14th. During the last week, Keep4r has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. Keep4r has a market cap of $800,106.50 and $110,206.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep4r token can now be bought for approximately $11.09 or 0.00028065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Keep4r alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00032285 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00105067 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00059376 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00227262 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000634 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,123.76 or 0.83840516 BTC.

Keep4r Token Profile

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,161 tokens. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#.

Buying and Selling Keep4r

Keep4r can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep4r should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep4r using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep4r Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep4r and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.