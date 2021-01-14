Kellogg (NYSE:K) PT Lowered to $65.00

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.91% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kellogg’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.21.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $59.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.46. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $5,078,373.96. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $5,276,645.56. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $31,438,400. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 100.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter worth $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter worth $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 274.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

