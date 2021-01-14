Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,257,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,200,000 after buying an additional 931,569 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 5.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,296,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,951,000 after acquiring an additional 159,636 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 4.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,678,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,408,000 after acquiring an additional 75,155 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Kellogg by 157.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,561,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,833,000 after acquiring an additional 955,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Kellogg by 3.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,364,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,102,000 after acquiring an additional 51,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $4,971,646.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $5,078,373.96. Insiders sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $31,438,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

K opened at $59.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day moving average of $65.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

K has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.21.

Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

