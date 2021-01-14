Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (KPG.AX) (ASX:KPG) Announces $0.00 Interim Dividend

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (KPG.AX) (ASX:KPG) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, January 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.94.

In other news, insider Ada Poon purchased 30,000 shares of Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (KPG.AX) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.53 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of A$46,020.00 ($32,871.43).

About Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (KPG.AX)

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and clients, owners, families, and high net worth individuals in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Accounting and Other Services. It offers audits; business, and personal and investment structures; cloud accounting; corporate and management; estate planning and management; family law assistance; accounting; immigration support; outsourced CFO; payroll; philanthropic; strata accounting and tax; ATO investigation and dispute; and taxation advice and compliance services.

