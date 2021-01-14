Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) (TSE:KEL) Price Target Increased to C$3.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) (TSE:KEL) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.70 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.52.

Shares of KEL stock traded up C$0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,488. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.72. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.67 and a one year high of C$4.53. The company has a market cap of C$422.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) (TSE:KEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$48.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$28.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post -0.0200939 EPS for the current year.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

