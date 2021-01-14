Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) (TSE:KEL) Price Target Raised to C$3.00

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) (TSE:KEL) had its target price lifted by ATB Capital from C$2.70 to C$3.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

KEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.50.

Shares of TSE KEL opened at C$2.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$399.63 million and a P/E ratio of -1.12. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.00 and a 52-week high of C$4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.72.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) (TSE:KEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$48.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$28.70 million. Analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post -0.0200939 earnings per share for the current year.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

