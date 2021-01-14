Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kennedy Wilson is a vertically-integrated real estate investment and services company. The company offers a comprehensive array of real estate services including property and asset management, brokerage and auction services, and construction and trust management. Through its fund management and separate account businesses, Kennedy Wilson is a strategic investor and manager of real estate investments in the United States and Japan. The company thrives on opportunity – identifying, creating, seizing and maximizing real estate opportunities. The company is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. Kennedy-Wilson has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.43.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.04 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 19.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.21%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 625,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after acquiring an additional 24,189 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the third quarter worth about $376,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 31.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the third quarter worth about $1,255,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

