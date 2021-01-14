Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a drop of 91.0% from the December 15th total of 859,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 770.0 days.

Shares of KRYPF remained flat at $$2.62 during trading hours on Wednesday. Kerry Properties has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $2.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60.

About Kerry Properties

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and provides logistics and freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

