Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.82

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.82 and traded as high as $7.97. Key Tronic shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 17,372 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Key Tronic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.10 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.79.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). Key Tronic had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $123.21 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Key Tronic stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) by 172.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,849 shares during the period. Key Tronic comprises approximately 0.9% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Key Tronic worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Tronic Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.