KeyCorp Boosts Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Price Target to $73.00

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CXO. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Concho Resources from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised Concho Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Concho Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.70 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

CXO opened at $68.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.98. Concho Resources has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.23 and its 200-day moving average is $52.04.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 294.71%. The company had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.73 million. On average, research analysts predict that Concho Resources will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 59.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Concho Resources during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 122.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,651 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.