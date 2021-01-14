Keysight Technologies’ (KEYS) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $161.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $135.00. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.09.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $1.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.22. 11,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,557. The company has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $77.93 and a 52-week high of $151.16.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 18th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP John C. Skinner sold 6,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $708,278.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,900.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 236,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,722,047.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,685 shares of company stock worth $20,281,968. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

