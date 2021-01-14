Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.20). Kezar Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.92). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.92). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KZR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 22.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 172.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 34,161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $92,000. 48.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KZR stock opened at $5.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $251.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.38. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $9.79.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials across five autoimmune indications, including lupus nephritis, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, immune thrombocytopenia, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

