Kimberlee C. Drapkin Sells 2,697 Shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Stock

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 2,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $18,231.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,914.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.36. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $11.72.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.36). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $442,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 39.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 9,671 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jounce Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

