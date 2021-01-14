Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KIM shares. ValuEngine raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $15.90 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 51.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KIM opened at $15.92 on Thursday. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $20.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.36). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. The firm had revenue of $256.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

