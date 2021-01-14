Kinder Morgan’s (KMI) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $16.00. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

KMI stock opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.20, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.73. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 89.0% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

