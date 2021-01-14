Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $54.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is the cloud service provider principally in China. Its cloud platform consisting of extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud products and well-architected industry-specific solutions across public cloud, enterprise cloud and AIoT cloud services. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KC. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut Kingsoft Cloud from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.50.

NASDAQ:KC opened at $45.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.91. Kingsoft Cloud has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $49.92.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $254.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.81 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KC. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at $610,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 16,945 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth about $485,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 325.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 152,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 116,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 269.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 105,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

