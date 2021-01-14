Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,590,000 shares, an increase of 81.4% from the December 15th total of 10,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KGC shares. Barclays upgraded Kinross Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. F&V Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 144,215,456 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,271,980,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911,897 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 48,206 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.7% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,543,039 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,610,000 after buying an additional 110,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average is $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.81. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

