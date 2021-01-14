Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KIGRY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. HSBC raised shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kion Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KIGRY opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Kion Group has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $24.03. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Kion Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

