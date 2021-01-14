Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) Price Target Raised to C$70.00

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$89.00 to C$84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th.

KL opened at C$51.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$52.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.25. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.05 and a 52 week high of C$76.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$843.30 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.8399999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.244 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 15.35%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

