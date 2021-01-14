KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 719 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $4,226,957.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,145,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $171.41 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $173.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.62 and a 200 day moving average of $146.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.11.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

