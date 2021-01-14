KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $560,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,607,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,353,000 after purchasing an additional 535,573 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,237,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,245,000 after purchasing an additional 23,424 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,771,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,158,000 after purchasing an additional 27,719 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,326,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,727,000 after purchasing an additional 46,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,257,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,711,000 after purchasing an additional 31,478 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $213.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $214.56.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

