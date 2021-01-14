KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Makes New $274,000 Investment in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNLA. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 309.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 878,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,361,000 after buying an additional 664,268 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 137.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 17,903 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 15,230 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 62.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,445,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,856,000 after buying an additional 556,275 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $50.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average of $50.40. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $50.52.

