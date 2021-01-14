KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 10,974 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 278,115 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,974 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 7.7% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $36,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in Apple by 285.0% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 395.3% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 17,269 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 296.6% in the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after acquiring an additional 145,847 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 272.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,478,000 after acquiring an additional 413,385 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.61.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,040 shares of company stock worth $7,415,586. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $130.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.12. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $138.79. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

