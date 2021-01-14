KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Takes $1.03 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.0% during the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.4% during the third quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.05.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $75.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $136.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.08 and its 200 day moving average is $55.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $77.17.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

