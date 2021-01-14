KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICSH. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 210,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,641,000 after purchasing an additional 75,803 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 25,933 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,413,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,040,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,082 shares during the last quarter.

ICSH stock opened at $50.54 on Thursday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.54.

