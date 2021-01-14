Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the December 15th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:KNWN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.00. 76,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,175. Know Labs has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12.

Know Labs Company Profile

Know Labs, Inc, develops, markets, and sells proprietary technologies in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilize electromagnetic energy along the electromagnetic spectrum to perform analytics, which allow the user to identify, authenticate, and diagnose various organic and non-organic materials and substances.

