Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $86.87

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.87 and traded as high as $91.56. Kornit Digital shares last traded at $90.05, with a volume of 81,751 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KRNT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Monday, September 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Kornit Digital from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.11.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -562.81 and a beta of 1.73.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.29 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kornit Digital by 16.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,485,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,995,000 after buying an additional 638,162 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kornit Digital by 41.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 525,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,091,000 after buying an additional 152,692 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Kornit Digital by 312.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 176,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after buying an additional 133,947 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Kornit Digital by 7.9% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,184,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,825,000 after buying an additional 86,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth about $3,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

