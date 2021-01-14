Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the December 15th total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Koss stock opened at $3.11 on Thursday. Koss has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.20.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Koss from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

In other Koss news, VP Lenore Lillie sold 13,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $63,781.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,596.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Koss stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 79,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 1.08% of Koss at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

