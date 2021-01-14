Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. CX Institutional raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 16.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 31.2% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $519.54. 13,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,074. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $536.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $484.27. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.93 and a 12 month high of $566.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $490.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.79.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total value of $20,312,478.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $426,772.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total value of $812,942.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,947,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,175 shares of company stock worth $31,883,815 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

See Also: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.